Law Enforcement Blotter Jan 9, 2023 Jan 9, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:01/08/23 00:06 CFS23-00179 Motorist Assist Assistance Given LCSO 463RD AVE CHESTER01/08/23 00:08 CFS23-00180 Medical Transfer Patient Transported EMS AIRPORT DR MADISON01/08/23 00:16 CFS23-00181 911 Hang Up Arrest MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON01/08/23 00:44 CFS23-00182 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON01/08/23 02:27 CFS23-00183 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON01/08/23 02:30 CFS23-00184 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 5TH AVE CHESTER01/08/23 08:04 CFS23-00185 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 461st AVE CHESTER01/08/23 15:25 CFS23-00186 Animal Lost Unable to Locate MPD E CENTER ST MADISON01/08/23 16:58 CFS23-00187 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 454TH AVE MADISON01/08/23 17:38 CFS23-00188 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON01/08/23 18:29 CFS23-00189 Drugs Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S GRANT AVE MADISON01/08/23 19:15 CFS23-00190 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.012527, -97.1839401/08/23 21:11 CFS23-00191 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.010158, -97.1142401/08/23 21:35 CFS23-00192 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 464TH AVE CHESTER01/08/23 21:40 CFS23-00193 Animal Lost Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON01/08/23 21:41 CFS23-00194 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH01/08/23 22:45 CFS23-00195 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON01/08/23 22:54 CFS23-00196 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISONTotal Records: 18 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular LAIC buys land on city's west side MRHS welcomes first baby of the new year Madison resident Araina Crenshaw reported missing Aaron Johnson urges county commissioners to recognize their authority in pipeline routing Bulldogs edge Dell Rapids 50-46 Bulldogs outscored 39-15 in second half against Tea Indoor recreation facility to be developed for public use New ORR board to meet Oldham-Ramona School Board to meet County landowners voice numerous concerns with pipeline project Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form