Miss South Dakota

MISS SOUTH DAKOTA and her court are (left)  2nd runner-up Payton Steffensen, Miss South Dakota 2023 Miranda O’Bryan, 1st runner-up Carly Goodhart, 3nd runner-up Baylee Dittman and (not pictured) 4th runner-up Rio Syder. 

 Submitted photo

BROOKINGS – Miranda O’Bryan was crowned Miss South Dakota 2023 at Saturday night’s competition.

O’Bryan is originally from Martin, is a graduate of South Dakota State University and is a news anchor for KOTA Territory News/KEVN Black Hills FOX.