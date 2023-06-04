BROOKINGS – Miranda O’Bryan was crowned Miss South Dakota 2023 at Saturday night’s competition.
O’Bryan is originally from Martin, is a graduate of South Dakota State University and is a news anchor for KOTA Territory News/KEVN Black Hills FOX.
In addition to her scholarship of $8,000 for winning the competition, O’Bryan was a preliminary on-stage conversation winner ($500) and the overall interview award winner ($1,000). She also received a $500 award as the top fund-raiser and the $1,000 Quality of Life award.
O’Bryan’s community service initiative is “Page Turners: Fall in Love with Reading.” As her talent, she sang a jazz club interpretation of Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space.” She is the daughter of Chris and Mikaela O’Bryan and competed as Miss Missouri River.
First runner-up was Carly Goodhart of Sioux Falls, garnering a $6,000 scholarship. Goodhart also won the $500 on-stage conversation award, the $1,000 Sylvia Tannehill “Kindness” Scholarship and the $250 Miss South Dakota Legacy Scholarship.
Second runner-up was Payton Steffensen of Sioux Falls, receiving a $4,000 scholarship. Steffensen also won the $1,000 preliminary talent award, as well as the Ray Peterson Rookie Award for being the highest-placing first-time candidate.
Third runner-up was Baylee Dittman of Spearfish, receiving a $3,000 scholarship. Dittman also received the Stan Nase business scholarship of $1,000.
Fourth runner-up was Rio Snyder, who was not present for the coronation. Following all of the scored stages of the competition, and after being announced as one of the top five finalists, she suffered a health event and was cared for by three doctors present in the audience, while the performance was paused. She was taken by ambulance to the Brookings hospital and was released later in the evening. Rio is from Black Hawk and received a $2,000 scholarship plus a $500 STEM award. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Rounding out the Top 10 semifinalists, each receiving a $750 scholarship, were Margaret Samp, Emily Deinken and Julia Stanek, all from Sioux Falls, as well as Maleah Eschenbaum and Madisen Vetter, both from Aberdeen.{/span}
Miss SDSU Katherine Milbrandt won the most talented non-semifinalist ($250) award. Loretta Simon of Sioux Falls was voted Miss Congeniality ($500). Javonte Madsen of Rapid City had the top interview for a non-semifinalist ($250.)
Twenty women from across the state competed for the title. All won scholarships, totaling nearly $45,000. Each of the non-semifinalists received a $500 scholarship.
O’Bryan will represent South Dakota at the Miss America competition in early 2024.
