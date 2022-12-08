The Colman-Egan Hawks finished last season with a 15-7 record and fell one game short of reaching the SoDak 16.
The Hawks lost two starters from last season’s team, including their leading scorer Mackenzie Hemmer and Hailey Larson. Aside from those two, the Hawks return the core of last season’s 15-win team.
“We bring back a lot of players,” Colman-Egan head coach Tyler Husby said. “We have a good balance of seniors and underclassmen. I think we’re going to be really balanced. I think we’re going to have good depth. I think all the girls can go out and compete on the varsity floor. We’ll be able to keep players fresh. We want to play with tempo and dictate the pace of the game. That depth will help us with that.”
The Hawks will be led by a group of five seniors that includes Berkley Groos, Tiffany Taylor, Ava Mousel, Abby Rhode and Kadance Landis.
“They bring a lot of leadership for us,” Husby said. “They truly have a team first mentality. They’re not worried about getting their own points or their own success. If the team is successful, those seniors are going to be smiling ear-to-ear.”
It’s a group of seniors that have played a lot of varsity minutes. Husby said the challenge they face this year as seniors is they’ll be stepping into more prominent roles within the offense.
“Our seniors have played a lot of basketball for us” Husby said. “It’s just different roles for them. We need a few of them to be playmakers and not the role players that they were in the past. They’ve played a lot of varsity minutes, but they just need to step into different roles.”
Lanie Mousel is one of the key returning players for the Hawks. Mousel has been playing on the varsity team since she was a freshman and Husby believes that the junior guard will lead the team in many statistical categories this season.
“She started the majority of last year,” Husby said. “Lanie has played a lot of basketball for us. She’s really going to lead us in a lot of aspects this year. She’s looked really good in practice. She’s a great leader and is positive. She really can make plays on the offensive end of the court.”
Elaina Rhode is one of four sophomores on the roster. Husby said that after a strong summer, they are expecting a breakout season from Rhode.
She’s burst onto the scene and has come out of her shell,” Husby said. “She’s super athletic and works her tail off. She’s super coachable. We’re going to be looking for a lot of big things from our sophomore class.”
The Hawks open the season on Friday at home against Arlington. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
“We need to play disciplined, but still play with pace,” Husby said. “We are excited to see how we look and what we can be this year. We’re excited to go out and compete against another team. We’re really high on this group. We think they can be a solid and competitive team.”