COLMAN-EGAN's Lanie Mousel is expected to take on more of a leadership role for the Hawks this season as a junior. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Colman-Egan Hawks finished last season with a 15-7 record and fell one game short of reaching the SoDak 16.

The Hawks lost two starters from last season’s team, including their leading scorer Mackenzie Hemmer and Hailey Larson. Aside from those two, the Hawks return the core of last season’s 15-win team.