The City of Madison has adopted for its employees the new CDC guidelines for quarantines and masking in response to the pandemic.
City commissioners voted Monday night to adopt the guidelines issued by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after receiving a report from Human Resources Director Kristin Olson. She reported the CDC issued new guidelines on Dec. 27.
“You no longer need to remain at home; you just need to wear a mask,” she told commissioners.
In a press release issued on Dec. 27, the CDC stated, “The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of the illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after.”
Isolation is recommended for five days for those who test positive, but are asymptomatic or have experienced symptoms but have been without a fever for 24 hours. Following this, masking is recommended for five days.
Similar precautions should be taken for unvaccinated people who have been exposed to COVID-19. However, if individuals are unable to quarantine, they should wear a well-fitting mask when around others for a period of 10 days following exposure. The CDC recommends that individuals who are vaccinated and have received a booster shot also mask for 10 days following exposure. Testing five days after exposure is also recommended for everyone, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated. Commissioners were provided with updated guidelines for city employees to review as Olson made her presentation. She noted the City of Madison has rapid tests for employees should they opt not to be tested at a medical facility.
Olson also indicated that essential employees are not required to stay home for five days after being exposed to COVID-19, but are required to follow the city’s guidelines which include wearing a mask at all times and leaving work immediately if symptoms are experienced.
Olson also asked that employees with The Community Center’s daycare and afterschool program be added to the essential worker list which was approved by the city commission last year. Commissioners unanimously approved a motion to do so.