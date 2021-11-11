The Madison Bulldogs will face the Milbank Bulldogs in the Class 11A football championship Friday at 2 p.m. at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. The two teams are among the best defensive teams in South Dakota high school football.
With an 11-0 record, Madison obviously does things right on both offense and defense. But with three shutouts and allowing only 11 points per game, the defensive unit has really shined. One of those shutouts was against Milbank on Sept. 17.
Milbank’s defense has shut out its opponents four time in 11 games, but the most notable part is that they shut out two of Class 11A’s best teams in the playoffs. In the first round, Milbank defeated #1-seeded Canton 6-0 and defeated #3-seeded Vermillion 24-0. Perhaps even more impressive, both wins were on the road.
Milbank hasn’t allowed a point in a month.
But digging deeper, perhaps there is more to see. Besides the two playoff wins, Milbank has only played two teams this year with a winning record: Madison and Redfield. The two non-playoff shutouts were against teams with a combined 2-16 record.
Madison, on the other hand, has had a much tougher schedule. Seven of its 11 victories were against winning teams, including all Class 11A schools qualifying for the playoffs.
The Madison offense has averaged 34 points per game this season, but could manage just 9 points against Milbank in September. Milbank averaged 27 points per game on offense this season.
In the previous matchup between Milbank and Madison, almost all of Milbank’s offense was by running the football. They only completed five passes for just 36 yards.
Tickets are still available for the game, which will be shown on South Dakota Public Television and streamed live on SDPB.org.