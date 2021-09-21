The 211th Engineer Company based in Madison has a new first sergeant, Scott Seiner of Brandon.
Seiner replaces 1st Sgt. Paul Ebsen, a Madison native who has retired out of the unit.
Seiner joined the S.D. Army National Guard at age 17 with A Company of the 153rd Engineer Battalion in Wagner, his hometown. He deployed with A Company to Iraq in 2004-05 where the unit conducted route clearance missions.
In 2011, Seiner transferred to the 211th Engineer Company in Madison and became a squad leader in the 1st Platoon. Over the next few years, he was promoted to platoon sergeant within the company.
At the beginning of 2020, Seiner was selected for a position with the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in Sioux Falls and became a special operations NCO.
During that year he was deployed to Djibouti, Africa, and worked as a crisis planner for Combined Joint Task Force — Horn of Africa. The main mission was to create plans and operations should a U.S. embassy in east Africa need to be secured or evacuated.
After returning home in July 2021, Seiner was selected for a first sergeant position with the 211th Engineer Company and assumed responsibility in September 2021.
Seiner currently has just over 20 years of service in the S.D. Army National Guard.
Retiring 1st Sgt. Ebsen graduated from Madison High School in 2001 and enlisted in the S.D. National Guard that year as a combat engineer in B Company of the 153rd Engineer Battalion. He was deployed to Iraq in 2004-05 and to Afghanistan in 2009-10 conducting route clearance missions in both theaters.
Ebsen has held positions at the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade of Sioux Falls and as a first sergeant with the 200th Engineering Company of Pierre.
He has been first sergeant for the 211th Engineer Company of Madison since 2018.
Ebsen currently works for Raven Industries as an engineer. He and his wife Shayla have three children and live north of Hartford. He is the son of John and Shirley Ebsen of Madison.