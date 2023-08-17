Rutland reunion

CLASSMATES from 1973 at Rutland High School held a 50th class reunion this summer. There was a 100% turnout of all of the surviving graduates, plus two teachers and two former classmates who had moved away before graduation. The 100th class to graduate from Rutland graduated this year. Pictured are (back, left) Roger Albertson, Randy Carper, Jack Hanson, Steve Johnson, Ron Graff, Gale Maas, Loren Murfield, (middle) Doris Hyland Ust, Joel Overskei, Curt Christensen, Rodney Jaton, Steve Wicks, Bob Gerrits, Pat Baumberger, Dave Benson, (front) Cheryl Lewis Phillips, Jill Ingemansen Pociask, Susan Pederson Beckley, Bonnie Wosje Dilly, Dan Hoff, Dan Bohl and Marcia Hyland Olson. Dan Hoff and Dan Bohl were teachers. The original graduating class had 22 students.
