Law Enforcement Blotter Feb 8, 2023 Feb 8, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:02/07/23 04:51 CFS23-00839 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 43.996714, -97.1280602/07/23 07:36 CFS23-00840 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON02/07/23 08:23 CFS23-00841 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control SW 10TH ST MADISON02/07/23 09:24 CFS23-00842 Suspicious Activity Report Taken MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON02/07/23 10:39 CFS23-00843 Alarm Fire Completed/Settled by Phone MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON02/07/23 11:00 CFS23-00844 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 464TH AVE WENTWORTH02/07/23 13:05 CFS23-00846 Warrant Service Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO02/07/23 14:17 CFS23-00847 Gas Leak Handled By Public Works / Street / MPD NW 11TH ST MADISON02/07/23 14:55 CFS23-00848 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone02/07/23 16:37 CFS23-00849 Property Lost Information/Administrative E CENTER MADISON02/07/23 16:50 CFS23-00850 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON02/07/23 20:11 CFS23-00851 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON02/07/23 21:20 CFS23-00852 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON02/07/23 22:52 CFS23-00853 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO EVERGREEN ACRES DR WENTWORTHTotal Records: 14 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Commission approves five Sheriff's Office agreements Muddy street Madison punches ticket to state meet DKG Lambda Chapter holds member induction Wire submits city commission petition SnowRoamers winners Beresford snaps Madison's winning streak Madison snaps losing streak with win against Deuel Law Enforcement Blotter Prep Roundup: Raiders split pair of home games Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form