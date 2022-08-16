Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson was invited to the table on Tuesday when the Lake County Commission considered the budget for fiscal year 2023.
Earlier this month, Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, reported she had reviewed the budget for the Highway Department and made cuts to reduce the request to a target she had set.
This week, Commissioner Dennis Slaughter reported that he and Gust had worked with Nelson on the budget for the Highway Department.
“You all received a list today of new numbers,” Slaughter indicated.
Gust reported they had reviewed together the means of finance and reviewed the budget line by line. She then reviewed the changes which resulted from the meeting. Several changes were questioned.
The budget for culverts was cut from $100,000 to $20,000. Commissioner Adam Leighton asked whether the county was getting caught up on culverts.
“We have culverts on hand I was going to install this year,” Nelson said. He does not feel the county is getting caught up, but believes the carryover from this year, which resulted because the department is short-staffed, will be adequate with the allocation requested.
With an allocation of $1.25 million, the county would be able to complete the project begun this year on Old Highway 34. Gust reported they checked with the contractor to ensure that amount would be adequate.
“Doing these little stretches or road, we’re not making headways – just so you know,” Nelson reported.
No decisions were made regarding the equipment request. Nelson reported the maintenance budget is increasing due to the poor condition of the equipment.
“It’s no secret. You can look at our equipment repair line. It keeps going up,” he stated.
For fiscal year 2023, the allocation requested is increasing from $75,000 to $120,000.
Nelson reminded commissioners that they had asked him to put together a replacement list when he was hired. He indicated he is working to reduce the cost of his equipment request in several ways.
First, he is seeking to trade in equipment that is not used for equipment on the list. Samples have been taken, but the county has not received a trade-in value for those items.
Second, Nelson has inquired about lease agreements. The equipment list includes the full price for each item.
Slaughter suggested with an example that Nelson knows what he needs. He indicated that he felt the truck should be higher on the list that Nelson put together, but after talking with the county highway superintendent, he realized the county did not need more trucks if the department was not fully staffed.
Nelson reminded commissioners that all employers are hiring at the present time and noted, “It might be that way for a while.”
Gust provided commissioners with the option of allocating an amount without making equipment decisions, saying Nelson could return to have each piece of equipment approved before purchasing it.
“It will be hard with the market and supply chain to get exact numbers now,” she said.
Leighton asked when equipment ordered in 2023 could be expected. Nelson said the wait time on a Ford pickup he priced would be 240 days. He estimated that with graders and loaders, the wait time could be as long as a year.
As discussion on the highway budget wrapped up, Nelson told commissioners he knew it was not possible to get all of the equipment on the list. He indicated he will go as far as he can and pick up with the next item on the list next year.
Gust reported she will indicate at a special meeting scheduled for Monday what the final request from the Highway Department is.