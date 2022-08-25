Olena Resch is new to the Leader Printing Company staff. Since last month, she’s been working in the material handling section of the printing press and insert area.
Here, Resch helps with getting inserts into the various papers and working the mailing machine, as well as stapling and finishing the special sections the papers regularly handle.
Originally from Ukraine, Resch moved to the U.S. with her husband Brian seven years ago.
Their son Mark is 5 1/2, and while he was born in the United States, he has already visited his parents’ home country four times. He was only four months old during his first trip, but Resch said that visiting their family and friends in Ukraine is very important to her and her husband.
Before coming to Madison, she worked in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev for 15 years at a credit company and bank and also as a corporate adviser.
Her husband currently serves in the military and works as a welder in the local area. Her son is enrolled at Madison Elementary School.
She said the adjustment to small-town South Dakota was a difficult transition at first, especially coming from a city as large as Kiev, but she said that the people here have been very nice and welcoming.
Resch and her son are big fans of going to the swimming pool, as well as visiting Sioux Falls for movies and other entertainment.