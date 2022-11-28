DSU extends streak to seven with 82-69 victory over Cougars By NICK HUNTIMER DSU Sports Information Nov 28, 2022 Nov 28, 2022 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dakota State University returned to the DSU Fieldhouse for the second home contest this season, hosting Saint Xavier on Sunday afternoon.The Trojans used a 26-12 first-quarter run to extend their winning streak to seven games. That strong opening quarter helped the Trojans pick up the 82-69 victory.Lilli Mackley scored 15 points to lead the Trojans. Angela Slattery recorded a double-double for the Trojans with 11 points and 11 rebounds.Caitlin Dyer and Olivia Ritter both scored 10 points for DSU. Elsie Aslesen added 10 points and six rebounds.Courtney Menning chipped in with nine points. Savannah Walsdorf scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds.The seven-game winning streak is tied for the seventh longest winning streak in program history. It’s the third seven-game winning streak for the Trojans in the last three seasons.DSU earned its 33rd win in the last 36 home games. The Trojans have won their last five home contests.With the win, the Trojans improved to 7-3 overall. They’ll look to extend their winning streak to eight games on Thursday when they host Minnesota-Morris. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Christmas is coming to Madison Multiple accidents in Madison over past week Electric Cooperatives partner with Horizon Health Foundation to protect children’s smiles DSU's Jones has photography on display in Omaha Law Enforcement Blotter Banking Assoc. informs citizens on dangers of phishing scams DSU's Cody Brown earns 2022 CSC Academic All-District Football Team Chester groups raise money for Feeding S.D., Legion Law Enforcement Blotter Unlock Madison unveils new, holiday-themed escape room Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form