Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
04/18/23 01:14 CFS23-02318 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON
04/18/23 01:40 CFS23-02319 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 3RD ST MADISON
04/18/23 05:44 CFS23-02320 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
04/18/23 06:26 CFS23-02321 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
04/18/23 06:29 CFS23-02322 Medical Patient Transported EMS SE 12TH ST MADISON
04/18/23 09:15 CFS23-02324 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
04/18/23 09:16 CFS23-02325 Escort Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON
04/18/23 09:18 CFS23-02326 Welfare Check Information/Administrative SD HWY 34 WINFRED
04/18/23 09:36 CFS23-02327 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON
04/18/23 09:41 CFS23-02328 Traffic Hazard Information/Administrative
04/18/23 10:46 CFS23-02329 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 228TH ST MADISON
04/18/23 11:09 CFS23-02330 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
04/18/23 11:37 CFS23-02331 DUI Arrest MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
04/18/23 11:46 CFS23-02332 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 445TH AVE RAMONA
04/18/23 12:17 CFS23-02333 Fraud Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S EGAN AVE MADISON
04/18/23 12:52 CFS23-02334 Suspicious Vehicle Information/Administrative
04/18/23 13:02 CFS23-02335 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone NE 1ST ST MADISON
04/18/23 16:35 CFS23-02336 Harassment Citation Issued MPD MADISON
04/18/23 16:49 CFS23-02337 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO W 5TH ST RAMONA
04/18/23 17:13 CFS23-02338 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone
04/18/23 17:15 CFS23-02339 Disorderly Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON
04/18/23 17:20 CFS23-02340 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone S EGAN AVE MADISON
04/18/23 17:26 CFS23-02341 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
04/18/23 17:29 CFS23-02342 Citizen Assist Completed/Settled by Phone NE 6TH ST MADISON
04/18/23 17:41 CFS23-02343 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO 233RD ST WENTWORTH
04/18/23 17:45 CFS23-02344 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
04/18/23 19:10 CFS23-02345 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD
04/18/23 19:53 CFS23-02346 Traffic Complaint Citation Issued MPD S CHICAGO AVE MADISON
04/18/23 20:00 CFS23-02347 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone NE 11TH ST MADISON
04/18/23 20:16 CFS23-02348 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 458TH AVE MADISON
04/18/23 23:13 CFS23-02349 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 3RD ST MADISON
Total Records: 31
