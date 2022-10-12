Law Enforcement Blotter Oct 12, 2022 Oct 12, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:10/11/22 05:25 CFS22-06617 Traffic Hazard Information/Administrative US HWY 81 RAMONA10/11/22 09:49 CFS22-06618 Medical Patient Transported EMS 462ND AVE WENTWORTH10/11/22 09:52 CFS22-06619 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.009407, -97.1203410/11/22 10:37 CFS22-06620 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD W CENTER ST MADISON10/11/22 11:28 CFS22-06621 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone NE 1ST ST COMMUNICAT MADISON10/11/22 13:41 CFS22-06622 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON10/11/22 14:03 CFS22-06623 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON10/11/22 14:46 CFS22-06624 Alarm Fire False Alarm MFD S EGAN AVE MADISON10/11/22 15:41 CFS22-06625 Suspicious Activity Unable to Locate MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON10/11/22 18:02 CFS22-06626 Animal Found Completed/Settled by Phone N UNION AVE MADISON10/11/22 19:03 CFS22-06627 Order Violation Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 3RD ST MADISON10/11/22 19:14 CFS22-06628 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON10/11/22 19:18 CFS22-06629 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON10/11/22 20:28 CFS22-06630 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO10/11/22 20:45 CFS22-06631 Traffic Complaint Completed/Settled by Phone MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON10/11/22 22:16 CFS22-06632 Theft MPD NW 2ND ST MADISONTotal Records: 16 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Noem's balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection Fourth generation serves with Wentworth Fire Department Award-winning musicians performing at Madison Public Library Madison Central takes steps to avoid opioid overdose Law Enforcement Blotter Rutland natives become Guinness World Record holders Third grade students experience pioneer life Herman Pond receives trout from Blue Dog Hatchery MRHS hosts discussion on post-acute care in S.D. Honor Flight provides memorable experience for Madison veterans Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Sign up for our email newsletters Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists