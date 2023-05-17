First responders will hold a training exercise at Dakota State University on May 31 from 1-4 p.m.
The joint training will involve first responders reacting to a role-playing barricaded individual on the university campus.
The event is a collaboration between the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management, the joint Lake County-Madison special response team and the Madison Police Department, Ambulance and Fire Department. During the training exercise, first responders from these local agencies will react to the situation as if it were a real emergency.
A barricaded person situation, as defined by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, is when someone barricades themselves in a structure or vehicle and refuses law enforcement instructions to exit. Often, these individuals have committed a crime or are considered an immediate danger to themselves or others. Sometimes they are armed, and some take one or more hostages.
This is not an active shooter scenario, said Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Rowe. He helped plan the training exercise with the special response team. There will be no live fire, simulated rounds, airsoft rounds or guns used in the exercise. But, there will be role players with mock injuries. These role players, who are local volunteers, will wear bright orange vests. This way, Rowe said, passersby will know the injuries are part of the simulation and first responders can react to non-role players with real injuries, if any approach.
“The idea for this whole exercise is for all of our community first responders to have a major incident exercise go down so we can practice our response, our lines of communication, how to set up a command post and also see what areas we need for improvement and see what procedures we have that work,” Rowe said. “It’s not a pass or fail. It’s for everybody who’s involved to see where their skillset is at and see what they can do for training in the future.”
No one outside of the special response team knows the details of the scenario, not even Sheriff Sarina Talich or Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer. This is to keep first responders’ reactions as authentic as possible, Rowe said.
In the exercise plans, the special response team purposefully left “gaps” to account for different agencies’ and individuals’ responses. In addition, outside law enforcement agencies have been invited to observe. This way, Rowe said, the special response team will also be tested, despite knowing the scenario going in.
An individual with role-playing training and experience will play the “bad guy” in the scenario, Rowe said. This individual knows how to stay in character and act as a realistic challenge for responding agencies, which will help negotiators and other law enforcement prepare for a real-world scenario.
Chief Meyer and Sheriff Talich requested the special response team to come up with a training scenario, and the team began work on the project about six months ago, Rowe said.
Lake County Communications/911 have been briefed on the training exercise, as have neighboring agencies. That way, if passersby see the exercise and call 911, the dispatcher can inform them of the training exercise, and 911 will still be available to help agencies respond to real emergencies.
“There will be no interruption of normal emergency services,” Rowe said.
