Joint Training Portrait.jpg

STEVE ROWE (left), a Lake County sheriff's deputy, and Heath Abraham, the university resource officer from the Madison Police Department, pose for a photo on Tuesday. These officers helped plain a joint training exercise for multiple first responder agencies for May 31.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

First responders will hold a training exercise at Dakota State University on May 31 from 1-4 p.m.

The joint training will involve first responders reacting to a role-playing barricaded individual on the university campus.