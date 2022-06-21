Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

06/20/22 01:13 CFS22-03690 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

06/20/22 10:06 CFS22-03691 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 461A AVE WENTWORTH

06/20/22 10:45 CFS22-03692 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

06/20/22 11:38 CFS22-03693 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

06/20/22 12:19 CFS22-03694 Animal Other Information/Administrative MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON

06/20/22 12:49 CFS22-03695 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 4TH ST

06/20/22 16:14 CFS22-03696 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / NE 3RD ST MADISON

06/20/22 17:57 CFS22-03697 Weather Event Information/Administrative

06/20/22 18:25 CFS22-03698 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

06/20/22 21:09 CFS22-03699 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34

06/20/22 21:18 CFS22-03700 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 461ST AVE

Total Records: 11