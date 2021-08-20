Dakota Energy, an electric cooperative based in Huron, is pushing back against those who are seeking to give members a voice in the board’s decision to engage in a lawsuit against wholesale power supplier East River Electric Power Cooperative.
In July, petitions calling for a special meeting and signed by more than 200 members were dropped off at the Huron office. Less than two weeks later, the six individuals who worked to collect the signatures found themselves served with subpoenas.
They were commanded to appear for depositions at the office of Lee Schoenbeck, the attorney who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Dakota Energy in November 2020. They were commanded to bring “all documents and communication” related to the proposed withdrawal, East River’s bylaws, the petition and the lawsuit.
In addition, they were asked to bring similar paperwork related to “compensation or other funds for the advancement or reimbursement or expenses you received in connection with the petition and efforts to obtain signatures.”
“They think we’re working for East River,” said Pat Doak, one of the individuals to receive a subpoena. He, like others receiving subpoenas, has been an outspoken opponent to the legal action and the board’s decision to sign a Letter of Intent with Guzman Energy, a for-profit wholesale power provider.
Jason Glodt, the lead attorney representing the individuals engaged in the internal struggle to change the direction Dakota Energy’s leadership has chosen, indicated on Thursday night that his firm, Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore, LLP, has filed paperwork to quash the subpoena.
“The information they are seeking is irrelevant,” Glodt said.
The case between Dakota Energy and East River, while filed in circuit court, is now in federal court. U.S. District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol signed a scheduling order in July limiting the scope of discovery to matters related to the Wholesale Power Contract (WPC) between Dakota Energy and East River, communications with Guzman, and depositions of expert witnesses.
“The members had nothing to do with the contract,” Doak said in a phone interview recently. As a result of the paperwork filed, none of the six will have to appear for depositions which were scheduled for Friday.
“Now it will be up to a judge to decide if the members will have to comply,” Glodt said. Others to receive subpoenas were Dave Eide, Twyla Folk, Douglas Hart, Ruth Ann Hanson and Jim Propst.
In response to the petitions, the Dakota Energy board of directors has called a special meeting for 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 in the Miller Community Center at Miller. They have indicated that members will vote on only two of the four issues raised in the petition.
Board members have agreed the cooperative’s bylaws should be amended to require a 14-day notice of regular board meetings and to state that non-privileged portions of the minutes should be available upon request to members. At the recommendation of legal counsel, they excluded the other two matters as “not appropriate for member action.”
Webster C. Cash, an attorney with Wheeler Trigg O’Donnell (WTO), LLP, a Denver-based law firm, drafted the letter on behalf of Dakota Energy. Last year, WTO won a dispute against Tri-State Generation & Transmission, Inc., another cooperative wholesale power supplier, enabling a member cooperative to withdraw.
Cash states in his letter that a member vote on the pending lawsuit between Dakota Energy and East River is not authorized by the cooperative’s bylaws or state law. Similarly, he indicates that an amendment to the bylaws requiring a two-thirds vote of members to change wholesale power suppliers is inappropriate because the board and manager have the authority to oversee business operations.
Glodt indicated his firm disagrees.
“We believe the members have a right to vote on all four issues presented on the petition,” he said. No action has been taken to date on the WTO letter delivered Wednesday.