Lake County is seeing dry conditions, but it’s nothing like the extreme drought conditions seen in Charles Mix County, which led to multiple fires over the weekend and a mutual aid response from Madison area firefighters.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service received a call for assistance from the Bureau of Indian Affairs on Saturday afternoon because fire crews in that area had been working for 36 hours and were in need of rest, according to Jeff Meadows, assistant fire management officer with the USFWS. He was joined by Jade Drause and two members of the Madison Fire Department in responding.
The incident they monitored involved a spot fire resulting when a fire on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River spread into South Dakota.
“The ember landed in a clump of cottonwood and ash trees,” Meadows said. The fire then spread for about a quarter of a mile.
“They generally don’t go that far,” Meadows indicated, adding that’s he’s only seen something like that when there’s a major fire which covers thousands of acres. The small crew watched overnight to ensure there were no flare-ups.
“They were needing some assistance making sure it was under control,” explained Wade Bialas, a member of the Madison Fire Department who accompanied the USFWS team. “It’s always nice when people need help – it’s nice to be able to provide assistance.”
He, fellow firefighter Eric Johnson, Meadows and Drause, who also volunteers with the Madison Fire Department, are all certified wildland firefighters. They returned on Sunday.
Meadows said the USFWS response reflects a long-standing relationship with the BIA. The agencies work together on controlled burns on federal lands.
“It’s nice to be able to have that interagency cooperation,” he said.
The Miller Fire Department also sent a truck and team in response to the request for mutual aid, according to Bialas.