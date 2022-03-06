Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Madison city commissioners will meet Monday night (tonight) at 5:30 p.m. with the following agenda:

--Authorize Mayor to sign Change Order No. 3 — Halme, Inc. — Madison Water System Improvements Phase 2B — Bid Schedule 2 — Water Tower Loop Line

— Authorize Mayor to sign letter to FEMA requesting withdraw from he Residential Floodproofing Basement Exception

— 1st reading Ordinance No. 1643 to repeal and replace Chapter 6 building codes

— 1st reading Ordinance No. 1644 — authorize the establishment of fees

— Set bid date — Bid No. 912 Chip sealing 2022

— Review and award Bid No. 909 — Padmount switchgear, transformers, primary cable, pull boxes.

The commission will also meet in Executive Session after the regular meeting.