O-R School Board to meet Jun 28, 2023 Jun 28, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oldham-Ramona School Board will meet on Friday at 5 p.m. in the superintendent’s office in Ramona.The board will approve final bills; a transfer from the general fund to food service; a transfer from capital outlay to the general fund; and the FY2023 supplemental budget. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Madison women share tips for lasting marriages It's all about the relationships for AJ Siemsen Nathan and Angela Janssen wed at historic venue Railroad Days experiences hiccup Saturday County will vote on $2.8 million opt-out United Way tractor raffle kicks off June 29 with hot dog feed City approves Lake County's memo of understanding for Hwy 34 Bypass 4-H youth show skills at horse show Ericksons celebrate Prairie Shores Resort and Events' first wedding season County nixes increase in discretionary spending Follow us Facebook Twitter