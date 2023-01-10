ORR Board

TYLER PICKARD (left, clockwise), Lori Hyland, Carrie Schiernbeck, Jessica Anderson and Lance Hageman met as Oldham-Ramona-Rutland board members for the first time Monday afternoon in the commission room of the Lake County Courthouse.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Months of hard work are beginning to come to fruition for the newly organized Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (ORR) School Board. Following their November election, board members have been readying their plans for the future of the consolidated district.

On Monday, they reached an important milestone by hosting their first board meeting. It took place in the commission room of the Lake County Courthouse and saw board members address preliminary business like the election of officers, the designation of district depositories and an executive session to discuss personnel.