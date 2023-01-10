TYLER PICKARD (left, clockwise), Lori Hyland, Carrie Schiernbeck, Jessica Anderson and Lance Hageman met as Oldham-Ramona-Rutland board members for the first time Monday afternoon in the commission room of the Lake County Courthouse.
Months of hard work are beginning to come to fruition for the newly organized Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (ORR) School Board. Following their November election, board members have been readying their plans for the future of the consolidated district.
On Monday, they reached an important milestone by hosting their first board meeting. It took place in the commission room of the Lake County Courthouse and saw board members address preliminary business like the election of officers, the designation of district depositories and an executive session to discuss personnel.
The ORR board consists of Jessica Anderson (three-year term), Tyler Pickard (two-year term), Lance Hageman (one-year at-large term), Lori Hyland (three-year term) and Carrie Schiernbeck (two-year term).
Among the meeting’s first orders of business were the members’ oaths of office and the presentation of their election certificates. Both actions were led by Lake County Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust.
Hageman, who served as Oldham-Ramona’s board president for eight years, was elected chair and Pickard vice chair. Crystal Hansen (previously Rutland’s business manager) was selected as business manager. She will receive assistance from Cassi Johnson, who previously served as the business manager for Oldham-Ramona.
Board members designated Hansen and Johnson as the custodians for all ORR accounts. First Bank & Trust was selected as the district’s official depository, yet members are leaving the option open to include First National Bank. The final decision on this matter will be made in July when the consolidation goes into full effect.
They also voted on board member compensation, but given their limited funds at this time, they decided on a figure of zero dollars. Additionally, the Madison Daily Leader was selected as the district’s official newspaper.
ORR’s next meeting is Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. in Oldham-Ramona’s superintendent’s office. While finding a location and gathering funding for a new building is still a top priority, meetings will alternate between Oldham-Ramona and Rutland for the time being.
Along with identifying prospects for a joint location for a new school, setting new policies and hiring administration and staff are the board’s chief concerns.