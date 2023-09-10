Quick sandwich
Dear Heloise: Some kids like toasted cheese sandwiches, but they usually need an adult to make them. Well, not anymore!
Quick sandwich
Dear Heloise: Some kids like toasted cheese sandwiches, but they usually need an adult to make them. Well, not anymore!
All they have to do is toast a couple slices of bread and put lots of grated cheese (or a couple of slices of cheese) between the two toasted pieces of bread. They can place the sandwich on a napkin or paper towel and microwave it for 12 to 20 seconds. Then, just remove it from the microwave and eat!
— Amy R., Anaheim, CA
MUSHROOMS
Dear Heloise: Do mushrooms have any nutritional value? — Rita R., Minot, ND
Rita, mushrooms have a number of vitamins and minerals. Just to name a few, white button mushrooms contain, on average, 2.89 g of protein, 4 g of carbs, 16.3 mcg of folate, 2 mg of vitamin C, 8.6 mg of magnesium, 82.6 mg of phosphorus, 2.9 mg of calcium and 1 mcg of vitamin K. They are also one of the very few plant-based foods that have vitamin D. In other words, mushrooms not only look and taste great, they’re also healthy for you. — Heloise
HELOISE’S COUNTRY-
STYLE BEEF SOUP
Dear Heloise: My wife did 99% of the cooking at home for 24 years. Two years ago, she was diagnosed with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease), and now I do all the cooking for her. She always loved a beef and vegetable soup, and I was told you had a recipe for this kind of soup that was a time-tested treat. Would you print that in your column so I can make it for her? Many of the things she enjoyed doing are now impossible for her to do, so I like to prepare meals for her that I know she loves to eat. — Earl N., Bowling Green, OH
Earl, I’m so sorry to hear about your wife’s illness. I hope she enjoys this recipe for my Country-Style Beef Soup:
In a large 6- to 8-quart pot, boil a large soup bone in 8 cups of water (add more if needed) and 8 ounces of tomato sauce for 4 to 6 hours (depending on size). Then add:
1/3 cup rice
4 large garlic cloves, minced
1 large onion, cubed
1 cup carrots, cubed
1 cup celery, cubed
1 large potato, cubed
1 small zucchini or yellow squash, cubed
2 teaspoons salt (add more or less according to personal taste)
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon sugar
Boil for 20 minutes. Add 4 to 6 ounces of medium-sized egg noodles. Simmer for 15 minutes. Serve with cornbread.
With cooler weather on the way, it’s always so nice to come home to a hearty bowl of soup and warm bread. If you enjoy a cozy room and a yummy bowl of soup, you’ll absolutely love my pamphlet “Heloise’s Spectacular Soups.” It’s so easy to get a copy, too. Just go to www.Heloise.com or send $5 along with a stamped, self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise/Soups, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
These recipes have been a part of my family for many years, and I hope they become a part of your family, too. — Heloise
Send a great hint to Heloise at P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, Fax: 1-210-HELOISE, Email: Heloise@Heloise.com.
©2023 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.