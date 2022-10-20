Something as seemingly innocuous as a milk spill could have a disastrous effect on the environment if it happens in the wrong place.
“This is a substance that will cause a large fish kill,” Kelsey Newling, an environmental scientist with the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources told members of the Local Emergency Planning Committee.
That is not always the case. Sometimes, as in Deuel County earlier this year, milk simply soaks into the ground. However, local emergency responders should get guidance from the DANR to ensure the appropriate action is taken when they encounter a spill.
“Most substances are potentially reportable when spilled,” Newling said. “Most of the time, we’re just going to tell you to clean it up.”
In a meeting on Wednesday night, she provided a brief overview of reportable substances, reporting thresholds, and remediation. Newling noted that because South Dakota is a rural state, area residents deal with a number of reportable substances: fertilizer, pesticides, petroleum substances and other substances that, when spilled, could harm the environment or pose a threat to human health.
“We care about you more than the environment,” Newling indicated.
She emphasized the number 25, telling committee members that in most instances spills of 25 gallons or more should be reported. She encouraged them to err on the side of caution, reporting a spill even if they weren’t certain it had reached that threshold.
Newling also said they should also report spills that threaten surface or groundwater because that could impact drinking wells, threaten health or human safety, or threaten wildlife or aquatic life. The National Response Center must also be notified if the spill will impact a body of water.
Firefighters can also create an environmental hazard if they use foam or if they don’t consider the contents of a structure when they respond to a fire, according to Newling. She used the example of a fire in Mitchell which involved a fertilizer and chemical building which owners decided to let burn.
“Because of that decision, they didn’t have to figure out what to do with the water mixed with their chemicals,” she reported. The company, as the responsible party, would have been responsible for the costs of the cleanup.
“If you are pulling up to a fire, you need to determine what kind of fire you have,” she told firefighters. “Is it a building that needs to be saved or can you let it burn so you don’t have a big mess?”
Some foam used in fuel fire suppression and flammable vapor suppression can also cause cancer. Newling described it as a forever chemical.
“If it gets in the drinking water, it takes a long time to make sure the drinking water is safe,” she stated.
In wrapping up her presentation, Newling encouraged first responders to contact her office, especially if they had questions about a spill, and answered questions posed by those in attendance.
In other business, LEPC members:
— Received an update from Kody Keefer, emergency management director, on the boat purchased with a grant from Homeland Security. He indicated the dive team will begin training with it in the spring.
— Discussed possible goals for the LEPC application which is to be submitted to DANR in November. Last year, the committee received a little over $2,000.
— Discussed a project to replace handheld radios used by firefighters with VHF radios. The project would involve upgrading one repeater and getting a second for an overall cost of approximately $65,000.
Keefer will explore the option of getting an Assistance to Firefighters grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
— Received an update from April Denholm, director of 911 Communications, on P25 upgrade to the statewide digital radio system. She indicated the upgrades have begun and are scheduled for Lake County in November 2023.
“At that time, you will all have to have a P25 radio,” she told emergency responders in the room.
— Discussed the communication channel to be used for air ambulance services.
— Discussed the dangers posed by electric vehicles to emergency responders.