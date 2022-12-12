237TH STREET was the site of three incidents in a four-hour period on Saturday where vehicles slid into the ditch due to icy and snow-packed conditions. On Monday, the road is largely still covered with snow and very icy.
With weather reports beginning to look treacherous in large parts of South Dakota for the coming week, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to be careful and prepared as conditions potentially worsen.
On Saturday, Lake County deputies responded to three separate vehicles that had slid off the road and into the ditch on 237th St. between 458th and 459th Ave. Chief Deputy Sarina Talich said these incidents occurred within a four-hour period: at 6:16, 9:14 and 10:07 p.m.
While no damages were sustained and accident reports were unnecessary, this high volume of sliding incidents shows how dangerously slick the roads can become.
Another incident, where the driver was not so lucky, also occurred on Saturday. This time, it was at 3:24 p.m. on 464th Ave. just south of Chester. Like the others, this vehicle slid off the road into the ditch, but instead of being removed without major damages, the vehicle collided with a pole.
In response to these incidents, the Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to Lake County drivers to use extra caution while traversing these icy, snow-packed roads.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Lake County could experience various forms of precipitation including snow and freezing rain. along with wind. likely lasting until Thursday. The NWS also warns of the potential for street flooding as snowfall and frozen ground block drainage access.
As of now, Lake County has not been placed on a winter storm watch, yet given the volatility of South Dakota weather, this is always a possibility. However, the county is under a winter weather advisory, which is set to last until noon on Tuesday.
With roads looking to remain slick and snow-covered, Talich noted that residents will need to stay vigilant of shifting conditions should the weather degrade further. She recommended that people use social media to help educate themselves, as well as the SD511 mobile app.
This app uses information from the state Department of Transportation in addition to live-footage cameras to give residents access to road updates in real time. Talich added that if anyone is unsure whether they should travel, it’s best to not risk if it if possible.
If travel is unavoidable, Talich advised that proper preparation is key and that a winter safety kit with blankets, jumper cables and other useful items is a worthy addition to a vehicle.
Talich also urged residents to have patience as the Lake County Highway Department works to clear off roads. Like many organizations, they are short-staffed, and with a large area to assist and service, not every road can be completed at once.
If residents would like to voice their concerns or ask questions, Talich said that the best course of action is to reach out to county commissioners at the biweekly meetings or directly contact the Highway Department.