237th Street

237TH STREET was the site of three incidents in a four-hour period on Saturday where vehicles slid into the ditch due to icy and snow-packed conditions. On Monday, the road is largely still covered with snow and very icy.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

With weather reports beginning to look treacherous in large parts of South Dakota for the coming week, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to be careful and prepared as conditions potentially worsen.

On Saturday, Lake County deputies responded to three separate vehicles that had slid off the road and into the ditch on 237th St. between 458th and 459th Ave. Chief Deputy Sarina Talich said these incidents occurred within a four-hour period: at 6:16, 9:14 and 10:07 p.m.