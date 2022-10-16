Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
10/15/22 01:18 CFS22-06688 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
10/15/22 02:44 CFS22-06689 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
10/15/22 08:29 CFS22-06690 Escort Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
10/15/22 08:37 CFS22-06691 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 237th ST WENTWORTH
10/15/22 09:31 CFS22-06692 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
10/15/22 11:37 CFS22-06693 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 43.942986, -97.07418
10/15/22 12:20 CFS22-06694 Citizen Assist Patient Transported EMS SE 4TH ST MADISON
10/15/22 12:32 CFS22-06695 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 224TH ST NUNDA
10/15/22 12:33 CFS22-06696 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment WFD 224TH ST NUNDA
10/15/22 12:51 CFS22-06697 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON
10/15/22 14:09 CFS22-06698 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 461A AVE WENTWORTH
10/15/22 15:00 CFS22-06699 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
10/15/22 15:36 CFS22-06700 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON
10/15/22 17:34 CFS22-06703 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD N PRAIRIE AVE MADISON
10/15/22 18:24 CFS22-06704 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.02285, -97.14195
10/15/22 18:26 CFS22-06705 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SW 10TH ST MADISON
10/15/22 19:27 CFS22-06706 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
10/15/22 19:42 CFS22-06707 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
10/15/22 20:11 CFS22-06708 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone SW 10TH ST MADISON
10/15/22 21:29 CFS22-06709 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON
10/15/22 22:22 CFS22-06710 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
10/15/22 22:26 CFS22-06711 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON
10/15/22 22:28 CFS22-06712 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
10/15/22 23:00 CFS22-06713 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N LEE AVE MADISON
10/15/22 23:29 CFS22-06714 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON
10/15/22 23:32 CFS22-06715 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
10/15/22 23:34 CFS22-06716 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 3RD ST MADISON
Total Records: 27
