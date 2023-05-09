Emmett Brown

MADISON HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR Emmett Brown is the school's newest John Philip Sousa Award winner. The honor was given by Band Director Terrence Kenny during thE spring concert at the end of April.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

When it comes to high school band awards, none is as prestigious as the John Philip Sousa Award. Its namesake is one of America’s most famous composers, and the award is designed to honor students who display superior musicianship, leadership and other qualities of excellence.

“Each year, every high school director in the country has an opportunity to give out the John Philip Sousa Award,” Madison High School Band Director Terrence Kenny explained during the spring concert. “It is a very, very prestigious award that is not to be taken lightly. It is the pinnacle of achievement in high school band.”