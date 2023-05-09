When it comes to high school band awards, none is as prestigious as the John Philip Sousa Award. Its namesake is one of America’s most famous composers, and the award is designed to honor students who display superior musicianship, leadership and other qualities of excellence.
“Each year, every high school director in the country has an opportunity to give out the John Philip Sousa Award,” Madison High School Band Director Terrence Kenny explained during the spring concert. “It is a very, very prestigious award that is not to be taken lightly. It is the pinnacle of achievement in high school band.”
The award was first introduced in 1955 and was created in collaboration with Sousa’s daughters, Helen Sousa Albert and Priscilla Sousa. Each year, directors are permitted to select one senior they feel best represents the qualities of the award.
This year’s John Philip Sousa Award winner is Emmett Brown, who Kenny said has gone above and beyond in both his musical contributions and his overall dedication to the program.
“I truly know that he’s going to do great things moving forward and that Madison’s band program will not forget him,” Kenny added.
Brown was born and raised in Madison and has been involved in band since elementary school. Throughout his schooling, Brown has displayed his passion and talent at numerous concerts, contests and other events. He has also shown off his leadership skills through his role as a section leader for the school’s marching band.
“I was pretty surprised because I figured it would be somebody else,” he said.
Brown’s instrument of choice is the trumpet, although he “enjoys any instrument he can get his hands on.”
He is also a member of the school’s audition-based 9th Street Jazz Band and is one of only eight students to triple letter in the school’s music program.
When asked what band and music have meant for him over the years, Brown replied, “I’ve always said that music brings people together. It’s such a special thing. You’re kind of putting your soul out, whether that’s on the stage or the field or whatever. I just think it brings people together, and you can really feel that.”
Brown added that his first musical exposure came from watching his grandmother dancing to The Beatles in her kitchen when he was a child. Since then, music has become an integral part of his life and is something that he plans to carry with him long into the future.
He said his favorite part of band was “definitely the people,” noting that the way the program allows students to grow as people is truly special.
“It’s so huge I can hardly put it into words,” Brown said.
Outside of band, Brown is also a dedicated member of the high school choir. He has been selected for All-State Choir three times, yet this last November was the first time he was able to attend. Last year, he was selected as an alternate, while his first opportunity was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, Brown has been a consistent presence in the MHS theater department, with his most recent performance being in the school’s one-act play “Little Daylight” by Kevin Stone. For his role as the story’s antagonist, the Swamp Fairy, Brown received an outstanding performance award during the 3A Regional One-Act competition.
Following graduation, Brown plans to continue calling Madison home and looks to pursue a degree in network security at Dakota State University.