Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
04/17/23 06:47 CFS23-02294 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 11TH ST MADISON
04/17/23 07:21 CFS23-02295 Animal Lost Completed/Settled by Phone N WEST AVE N MADISON
04/17/23 07:37 CFS23-02296 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS SE 3RD ST MADISON
04/17/23 08:27 CFS23-02297 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD SE 12TH ST MADISON
04/17/23 10:21 CFS23-02298 Medical Chest Patient Transported EMS 464TH AVE WENTWORTH
04/17/23 11:08 CFS23-02299 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 456TH AVE MADISON
04/17/23 14:08 CFS23-02300 Property Found Completed/Settled by Phone N LIBERTY AVE MADISON
04/17/23 16:09 CFS23-02301 Citizen Assist Patient Not Transported EMS W CENTER ST MADISON
04/17/23 17:55 CFS23-02302 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
04/17/23 18:11 CFS23-02303 Medical Patient Transported EMS SE 4TH ST MADISON
04/17/23 18:58 CFS23-02304 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S GRANT AVE MADISON
04/17/23 19:08 CFS23-02305 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy 44.00754, -97.10575
04/17/23 20:23 CFS23-02306 Medical Diabetic Patient Transported EMS NW 2ND ST MADISON
04/17/23 20:54 CFS23-02307 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS AIRPORT DR MADISON
04/17/23 21:07 CFS23-02308 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
04/17/23 21:12 CFS23-02309 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
04/17/23 21:26 CFS23-02310 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.991371, -97.11811
04/17/23 21:35 CFS23-02311 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO US HWY 81 MADISON
04/17/23 21:38 CFS23-02312 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
04/17/23 21:51 CFS23-02313 Suspicious Person Referred to Partner Agency I 29 NB
04/17/23 22:35 CFS23-02315 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS NW 1ST ST MADISON
04/17/23 23:42 CFS23-02316 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON
04/17/23 23:44 CFS23-02317 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON
Total Records: 23
