DSU hosts international researchers

THREE COUNTRIES were represented this summer when the pilot project for the international Edge Learning Consortium was launched. Dakota State University doctoral student Jason Mixon (standing, left) is from the States, AI Sweden’s doctoral student Nikolaos Kakouros is from Greece, DSU graduate student Charles Novak is from the States; AI Sweden’s graduate students Madeleine Englund (seated, left) and Viktor Valadi are both from Sweden.

 Submitted photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The scenario sounds almost like science fiction: automobiles – as edge devices – communicating with one another, either alerting drivers to upcoming hazards such as black ice, or adjusting themselves to the conditions.

However, that was the type of situation two Dakota State University students and three of their counterparts associated with AI Sweden were researching this summer.