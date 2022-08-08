THREE COUNTRIES were represented this summer when the pilot project for the international Edge Learning Consortium was launched. Dakota State University doctoral student Jason Mixon (standing, left) is from the States, AI Sweden’s doctoral student Nikolaos Kakouros is from Greece, DSU graduate student Charles Novak is from the States; AI Sweden’s graduate students Madeleine Englund (seated, left) and Viktor Valadi are both from Sweden.
The scenario sounds almost like science fiction: automobiles – as edge devices – communicating with one another, either alerting drivers to upcoming hazards such as black ice, or adjusting themselves to the conditions.
However, that was the type of situation two Dakota State University students and three of their counterparts associated with AI Sweden were researching this summer.
“The goal is to try to identify problems that might come up,” said Mark Spanier, one of two DSU faculty members involved with the Edge Learning Consortium.
Austin O’Brien, the other DSU faculty member, used more technical language in describing the project. He indicated they were doing research in “federated learning.”
The Edge Learning Consortium was announced earlier this year as a partnership between the DSU MadLabs and AI Sweden, that country’s center for applied artificial intelligence. A pilot project was launched almost immediately.
Within months, DSU doctoral student Jason Mixon and graduate student Charles Novak were heading for Sweden, where they spent the month of June. When they returned, Greek doctoral student Nikolaos Kakouros and Swedish graduate students Madeleine Englund and Victor Valadi came to continue the research they had begun.
They were exploring the security risks involved with federated learning, how disruptions could be detected and curtailed. Spanier noted the disruptions could be unintentional – such as dirty sensors – or intentional. Either could create havoc.
The consortium researchers looked at security risks by forming two teams, each of which examined the subject from a different angle. For all of them, the concept of federated learning was new.
“My approach is smaller scale. The other group did something bigger,” Valadi said, introducing the subject. He and Englund explored testing the data received.
Mixon said their approach was to look at the larger picture. His team explored the impact of limiting the number of vehicles which could talk with each other.
The research projects were initially set up on servers with programs at AI Sweden. When the teams moved to Madison, they continued to log into those servers to continue their research.
At the time of the interview, they were still immersed in the project. Once completed, they intended to present a seminar on their research and to publish a paper sharing their results.
Even before they finished, they had drawn some preliminary conclusions about the experience of working together.
“We had a blast. We met a lot of great people,” Mixon said.
However, they also encountered some challenges. Novak wasn’t expecting the cobblestone streets, which practically ruined the wheels on his suitcase.
“The city we were in was older than anything in the United States,” he noted. Gothenburg, Sweden, was officially founded in 1621.
He discovered a shared language doesn’t necessarily create understanding. He related the tale of a conversation with Valadi in which he was totally baffled. Valadi was speaking of a jar – which he pronounced as though the “j” were a “y,” which is common in Nordic languages.
The Midwestern work ethic was interesting for the European researchers to encounter.
“In Sweden, you take little breaks,” Kakouros observed.
However, the European researchers did find people in Madison and the other places they visited to be hospitable.
“It’s been great fun to experience a small town in the U.S.A.,” Valadi commented.
As a pilot project, O’Brien feels the summer has been an amazing experience.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” he said.
He believes that with what they have learned this summer, they will be able to cement the relationship and make next year even better.
“I’m proud of everyone who’s been involved,” O’Brien stated.