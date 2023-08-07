We are a rain or shine business. Mostly we like shine, but we try to be ready for rain.
I would be hard pressed to name any of our season’s offerings that aren’t measurably affected by the weather, especially rain. Naturally, this stems from nearly everything we do being outside in the elements, but even our fully indoor events, such as concerts, see a bit of a dip when steady rain is forecasted.
You can spend many days preparing every detail of a big, outdoor consignment auction, but nothing will shake up those plans like a full day of rain. Most of us will only stand outside getting soaked for a limited amount of time, even if we desperately want to win the bid on a specific prize.
Our pageant event is fully indoors, but some key parts of pulling it off dabble in the roofless dimension. Photos, judging categories held in other buildings and moving contestants quickly from adjacent locations during audio-protected on-stage questions all count heavily on agreeable weather. Rain isn’t likely to cancel it, but it can sure mess with the maneuvering.
Our annual bull ride has been fortunate to have ducked serious rain for many years running now. The trouble with this event isn’t so much being able to continue riding, as one might think. These folks buck bulls in all kinds of weather, and short of lightning or hail, they’ll carry on nearly regardless of the precipitation. At some point, however, most of the crowd will not.
Car shows are inherently sunny-day events, but you can’t choose your weather when laying out the calendar months in advance. So, you simply hope the day is temperate and void of precipitation. If things don’t work out that way, well…you just do your best.
Our railroad can operate in most weather, including general showers. Once passengers are on board, the ride provides a cozy, dry respite, but it’s the planning and getting there that often causes the change of heart for would-be riders when things are looking wet. Rainy conditions most certainly trend the numbers downward.
We host campers from early May into the fall. It’s a rare bird (a duck, perhaps) who hopes for a weekend of rain during their camping adventures, willing to trade walks and camp fires for time cooped up inside the tent or travel trailer. Many of our campers carry on despite rainy weather, but a damp forecast will predictably drop the reservation numbers.
No event of ours is more profoundly affected by major rains than the Jamboree, of course. Spend the entire year planning a major show with a typical attendance in the thousands, then throw in two days of rain at the last minute and watch what happens.
It matters in a massive sort of way. Most of the attendance outcome is no longer in your hands at that point. How you manage through the weather as it occurs is where planning counts.
Now, as an organization deeply rooted in the agricultural history of these prairies, and largely supported by ag producers and their families, we get it. Rain is the core component of local crop and hay production, and a central theme to our state’s economic engine, so we don’t bad-talk the rain. We’ll take it when it comes and work around the details.
It’s just that those details matter, and some might find it surprising how much time is put into planning for all eventualities regarding incoming rain. We can’t change when it will rain (thank goodness), but we can affect how we will deal with the operational shifts the showers will necessitate. Worrying about the rain does no good, but wise advance planning for it pays real dividends.
We’ll continue bringing you the programming you’ve come to enjoy and expect, generally come rain or shine. But on the big day, we’ll still hope for shine.