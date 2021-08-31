Madison Elementary School has recorded its first positive test COVID-19 for the new school year, but that won’t change the safety status of the school.

Parents of students at the school were notified via email Monday about the case of a student or staff member who tested positive.

“The individual hadn’t been in school yet,” said Madison Superintendent Joel Jorgenson, so there were no close contacts within the school. The school’s status stayed at Level I.

Level I or Green allows for face-to-face instruction and face coverings are optional.

A complete list of the safety levels is included on the school district’s website at madison.k12.sd.us

On the home page, click the “Back to School” tab and then the “Back to School Plan document” link.