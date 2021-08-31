MES has covid By DANA HESS Contributing Writer Aug 31, 2021 Aug 31, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madison Elementary School has recorded its first positive test COVID-19 for the new school year, but that won’t change the safety status of the school.Parents of students at the school were notified via email Monday about the case of a student or staff member who tested positive.“The individual hadn’t been in school yet,” said Madison Superintendent Joel Jorgenson, so there were no close contacts within the school. The school’s status stayed at Level I.Level I or Green allows for face-to-face instruction and face coverings are optional.A complete list of the safety levels is included on the school district’s website at madison.k12.sd.usOn the home page, click the “Back to School” tab and then the “Back to School Plan document” link. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Karen Larson DSU celebrates opening of Paulson Center Heartland CEO honored with professional achievement award Ruth Spencer Banana cream rules the day at Prairie Village Winds frustrate effort to corral wildfire near Lake Tahoe Sarrah Liedtke Schaefer’s horses provide old-time threshing demos Charlie Alverson obit swier Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Event Calendar