BARB HANSEN, a 78-year-old Madison resident, is in recovery following a severe fire accident on May 7, which resulted in both of her legs being amputated below the knee. Her daughter, Betty Rook, has launched a GoFundMe page in response, which has now raised more than $6,000 in community donations.

When tragedy strikes, communities come together for support. When Barb Hansen, a 78-year-old Madison resident, was involved in an accident that resulted in severe 3rd- and 4th-degree burns on both of her legs and feet, her daughter, Betty Rook, started a fund-raiser on GoFundMe.com to assist with medical and recovery expenses, and the community response has been enormous.

The incident in question occurred on May 7, when Hansen and her son-in-law were doing yard work and burning some branches on her farm near Chester. According to an interview with KELO-Land, Hansen’s son-in-law had departed when the fire was almost out, but Hansen remained to rake up some of the ashes and other debris.