CHARLIE JOHNSON was kept busy driving his Farmall tractor on Sunday afternoon at the Prairie Fest at St. Peter on the Prairie. As soon as he returned with one group, another would climb aboard for a hayride.
CHARLIE JOHNSON was kept busy driving his Farmall tractor on Sunday afternoon at the Prairie Fest at St. Peter on the Prairie. As soon as he returned with one group, another would climb aboard for a hayride.
Photo by Mary Gales Askren
CASEY WILSON (left) and his wife Carleen Wild Wilson performed at the Prairie Fest at St. Peter on the Prairie Sunday afternoon. Attendance was greater this year than in any previous year.
The sound of the old Waylon Jennings favorite “Good Hearted Woman” rolled over the prairie on Sunday afternoon as The Barn Flies entertained an appreciative audience.
Dozens of people, ensconced in lawn chairs, had settled in to listen to Carleen Wild Wilson and her husband Casey Wilson at the annual Prairie Fest at St. Peter on the Prairie southwest of Madison. They also had the opportunity to browse vendor booths, enjoy a hayride or have a meatball sandwich in the basement of the former Lutheran church.
Charlie Johnson, an area farmer who has been instrumental in helping the nonprofit get established, was amazed not only by the turnout but also by the way the event has grown.
“We went from a bouncy house and food to about 20 vendors and live music and hayrides,” he said.
He believes the pandemic may have contributed to the way the event grew. After taking a one-year hiatus, as many groups did before a COVID vaccine was available when death rates were rising across the state, St. Peter hosted the Prairie Fest again last year.
“We had a great turnout. People were looking for something outside,” Johnson said.
However, he also credits a board member, Becky Letsche, with reaching out to vendors.
“She has a lot of direct connections to a lot of these vendors,” he reported.
Letsche said she simply listed the event in several Facebook groups to which she belongs. However, she was excited about the response, noting an increase from eight vendors to 18 in a single year.
“We have a lot of useful things – like Pampered Chef – and a lot of unique things – like the crystals,” she noted. “I’m pleased with the turnout.”
One of the vendors who excited her was Ronda May, a consultant out of Brookings with Mary & Martha. The DaySpring subsidiary offers a variety of items which are inscribed with Scripture verses.
“It’s good because St. Peter used to be a church,” Letsche said.
May was one of the vendors located in the basement of the facility. Others had booths along the north side of the driveway, where raffle and silent auction items were also on display.
Lunch served in the basement drew people to that space. May, who has only been a consultant for four months, had not previously participated in a vendor fair. She enjoyed the experience – in part because she is social by nature, in part because she is enthusiastic about the product line.
“I got that ‘Begin each day with a grateful heart’ coffee mug and fell in love with it,” she said.
Maxine Smith of Tea was a return vendor, although she did have a new product line: Tastefully Simple spices and food mixes.
“I love the clientele,” she indicated when asked why she came back. “The people who come are really friendly.”
For some who attended Prairie Fest, the fieldstone church building itself was the attraction.
“My dad, when he was kid, worked for a stone mason,” said Mark Steime of Brookings.
His dad also built some monuments with fieldstone. As Steime looked at the walls of the church, he could see the perfectly split stones, some adjacent to each other, showing with their flat faces patterns that mirrored one another.
“There had to be somebody who knew what they were doing in charge,” he observed after noting those details.
The growth of the Prairie Fest did provide organizers with at least one opportunity for improvement. This year, vehicles lined both sides of 452nd Avenue, creating one-lane traffic and a fairly decent hike to the event grounds for some.
Next year, the field south of the church will be in oats, according to Johnson, and will be harvested prior to the event.
“Next year, we’ll have plenty of parking,” he said.