Law Enforcement Blotter Mar 20, 2023 Mar 20, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:03/19/23 00:00 CFS23-01692 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON03/19/23 02:19 CFS23-01693 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD E CENTER ST MADISON03/19/23 02:45 CFS23-01694 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS N SUMMIT AVE MADISON03/19/23 11:01 CFS23-01695 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO HARBOR WAY WENTWORTH03/19/23 11:56 CFS23-01696 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone INDUSTRY AVE MADISON03/19/23 14:23 CFS23-01697 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 WINFRED03/19/23 15:08 CFS23-01698 Traffic Complaint Information/Administrative SD HWY 19 MADISON03/19/23 18:27 CFS23-01699 Traffic Complaint Information/Administrative 241ST ST03/19/23 19:47 CFS23-01701 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON03/19/23 19:55 CFS23-01702 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SW 4TH ST MADISON03/19/23 20:34 CFS23-01703 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 456TH AVE MADISON03/19/23 20:39 CFS23-01704 MVA Referred to Partner Agency SD HWY 34 COLMAN03/19/23 20:58 CFS23-01705 Vehicle Abandoned LCSO 225TH ST RAMONA03/19/23 21:55 CFS23-01706 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISONTotal Records: 14