Lake County issued 28 building permits during the month of April with total construction costs projected at $14,306,000. Of the building permits issued, 10 were for new homes and one was for an $8.3 million expansion at Dakota Ethanol.
In April, the following applications were submitted:
— Tony and Linda Schmidt, Lakeview Township, 38X48X14 shed for personal storage, $70,000.
— John O’Meara, Lakeview Township, new single-family home with 22X22 attached garage, $275,000.
— Dan and Peggy Friedrich, Farmington Township, 40X63X13 shed for personal storage, $30,000.
— Eric and Jean Bell, Herman Township, vinyl privacy fence, $10,000.
— Corey and Karen Brown, Lakeview Township, new siding on home, $60,000.
— Skeeter Hansen, Herman Township, interior renovation, 10X10 concrete patio, new windows and sliding glass door, $20,000.
— Dan and Bonita Schwarz, Lakeview Township, 36X50X14 storage facility with bathroom, $112,000.
— Michael Walz, Wentworth Township, new in-ground pool and detached 36X26X9 garage, $90,000.
— Initiative Investments, Lakeview Township, bathroom in shed, $17,000.
— Jesse and Alyssa Baumberger, Wentworth Township, new single-family home with attached garage and finished lower level, $400,000.
— Smith’s Cove, LLC, Chester Township, Shoreline Alteration on Long Lake, $5,000.
— Dan Stapleton Properties, Lakeview Township, new single-family home with attached garage, 3,000 square feet, $380,000.
— Josh and Tonya Pitts, Chester Township, 64X50X16 shop for personal shop and storage with half-bath, $96,000.
— Roger and Brenda Roth, Lakeview Township, new single-family home with attached garage, 1,552 square feet, $450,000.
— Ryan Arpan and Amy Thrun, Lakeview Township, new single-family, modular home with attached garage, 1,493 square feet, $365,000.
— Mike Brown, Lakeview Township, new single-family home with attached garage, 1,396 square feet, $853,000.
— Vanheerde Properties, Chester Township new shed with living area, 16X13 living area with attached garage, 1,296 square feet, $150,000.
— Sky Rentals, LLC, Wentworth Township, new single-family home with attached garage, 1,196 square feet, $521,000.
— Eric and Jennifer Dekam, Wentworth Township, new single-family home with attached garage, 1,074 square feet, $624,000.
— Myron and Diane Plack, Farmington Township, replacing seven windows, $21,000.
— Marilyn Moothart, Lakeview Township, new siding on home, $15,000.
— Wade and Kim Anderson, Herman Township, replacing 14X16 deck with composite, covered, screened in, $13,000.
— Dakota Ethanol, LLC, Wentworth Township, fermentation tank, ethanol storage tank, 1-million-bushel grain bin, $8,303,000.
— Michael and Deann Heinemann, Chester Township, 10X16 shed for lakeside storage, 12X16 covered patio, $6,000
— Bryan and Ashley Jaton, Nunda Township, new single-family home with attached garage, 30X36, $750,000.
— Shane and Theresa Lien, Chester Township, 60X40X12 shed for personal storage, $70,000.
— Kevan and Denise Soderberg, Chester Township, adding living space to inside of existing shed, $300,000.
— C & L Custom Homes, LLC, Wentworth Township, new single-family home and garage, 24X26, $300,000.