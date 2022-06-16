HORACE, N.D. — Farm Rescue, a nonprofit organization that provides free planting, haying, harvesting, commodity hauling and livestock feeding assistance to farm and ranch families who have experienced a major illness, injury or natural disaster, received a grant totaling $1,000,000 from the Engelstad Foundation.
Funding will be used throughout a 3-year period to help purchase crucial planting equipment for Farm Rescue, as well as to support the nonprofit’s ongoing assistance operations.
This generous contribution from the Engelstad Foundation comes at an important time, as Farm Rescue just completed one of its busiest years to date. One hundred twenty-one farm and ranch families received assistance in 2021, including dozens of producers impacted by extreme drought conditions and wildfires throughout the region.
“Our goal is to offer time-sensitive services in an efficient manner to help the maximum number of rural families in a time of need,” said Bill Gross, founder and president, Farm Rescue. “Farm Rescue will be able to accomplish this through the generosity of the Engelstad Foundation and other loyal supporters. We are proud to partner with the Engelstad Foundation to further our mission.”
“Farming is the lifeblood of so many of our communities,” said Kris Engelstad, trustee of the Engelstad Foundation. “When tragedy strikes our farming families, Farm Rescue provides a powerful lifeline like no other. Supporting this organization equates to a direct investment in our communities. It is among the best possible investments you can make.”
The Engelstad Foundation awarded its first grant to Farm Rescue in 2015 and has since contributed nearly $2.5 million to the North Dakota-based nonprofit.