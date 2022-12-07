The Madison gymnastics team improved to 3-0 on the season on Tuesday by defeating West Central 132.350-111.150.
Madison’s Kyra Wiese placed first on the bars with a score of 8.350. Karlie Nelson placed third with a score of 8.100.
The Bulldogs had three athletes place in the Top Three on the beam. Lexi Hirsch placed first with a mark of 8.700. Nelson placed second with a score of 8.600. Sophia Pettereins placed third with a score of 7.900.
Madison had three athletes place in the Top Three in the floor routine. Nelson earned first place with a score of 9.1500. Ellie Keller placed second with a score of 8.6500. Lizby Oaks placed third with a score of 8.2500.
Nelson placed first in the vault with a mark of 8.7500. Hirsch placed second with a score of 8.5500. Sophia Sudenga placed third with a score of 8.4500.
Nelson placed first in the all-around with a score of 34.600. Pettereins finished second with a score of 31.250.
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Yankton. The triangular is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ORR 50, GPL 39
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders scored 20 points in the first quarter and raced out to a 20-10 lead against Great Plains Lutheran. That fast start helped the Raiders defeat GPL 50-39 in the season opener on Tuesday.
Julia Trygstad led the Raiders with 14 points. Alivia Bickett reached double figures with 12 points. Bailey Hyland chipped in with nine points. Paige Hanson and Brooklyn Hageman both scored seven points.
The Raiders will play their home opener on Thursday in Rutland against Iroquois/Lake Preston.
Howard 63, Arlington 45
The Howard Tigers held a slim 31-28 lead at halftime on Tuesday against Arlington and used a strong third quarter to blow the game wide open. The Tigers outscored Arlington 19-10 in the third quarter to take a 50-38 lead to start the fourth quarter. That strong third quarter helped the Tigers open the season with a 63-45 home victory.
Abby Aslesen recorded a double-double for the Tigers. The junior post player scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Kate Connor opened her senior season by recording a double-double. The post player scored 20 points and recorded 14 rebounds.
Howard will be back in action on Friday when they hit the road to take on Dell Rapids St. Mary.
