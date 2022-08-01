Purchase Access

The South Dakota Board of Regents had no idea how much interest would be taken in career exploration camps when they announced a pilot project in April.

“The career camps give students a chance to dive in, explore their interests and start thinking about careers at a critical age,” Tiffany Sanderson, S.D. secretary of education, said in a press release at the time. “By showing students the possibilities in their own back yard and beyond, we can help them chart a path for their future.”