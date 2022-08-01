The South Dakota Board of Regents had no idea how much interest would be taken in career exploration camps when they announced a pilot project in April.
“The career camps give students a chance to dive in, explore their interests and start thinking about careers at a critical age,” Tiffany Sanderson, S.D. secretary of education, said in a press release at the time. “By showing students the possibilities in their own back yard and beyond, we can help them chart a path for their future.”
The five-day Dakota Dreams Career Exploration Camps were designed to allow incoming seventh- and eighth-grade students to experience at least 10 career paths. Three camps were announced, each designed for 50 students.
“They put an application out there for it and ended up with over 600 applicants,” reported Amy Crissinger, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Dakota State University.
At that point, the Regents realized they needed to adjust their plan. Two camps were expanded to include 100 participants each and the Regents reached out to DSU.
“They asked if we would join, so we hopped on,” Crissinger said.
As a result, four dozen middle school students learned about a wide range of programs at the university and businesses in the Madison area last week. Each day, they looked at two courses of study and visited an area business – with the exception of Tuesday, when they visited Mitchell Technical College.
Organizers, who didn’t have long to line up the camp, were able to offer students the opportunity to learn about computer information systems, business entrepreneurship, elementary education, computer science and cyber operations, health information management, natural sciences, exercise science, and digital arts and design.
The also arranged student visits to East River Electric, the Paulsen Cyber Incubator & Entrepreneurial Center, Lake Herman State Park and Prairie Village.
“Some things were more interesting to them than others,” Crissinger said.
The goal was to provide a wide range of experiences so all of them could find something of interest.
Learning opportunities didn’t stop when programs and field trips ceased each day. During lunch breaks and in the evening, students were asked to reflect on questions in journals which had been provided as part of the swag they received when they arrived.
Evening activities also provided opportunities to process the information in different ways. One evening, for example, they had an escape room. They were to pretend they were the president of DSU, which had been invaded by aliens. They could only escape by teaching career paths.
“They needed downtime, but we’re still trying to make those connections,” Crissinger explained.
As the week drew to a close, she felt the program had been successful.
“I think their intentions were to plant that seed,” she said.
As a result of having attended the summer camp, the middle school students may start thinking about career paths and take classes which will enable them to further develop their interests. They may also be more aware that career options differ based on the level of education they receive.
When all of the career exploration camps wrap up for the summer, Crissinger said those involved in this year’s endeavor from the various campuses will assess what worked well and where they have opportunities for improvement. They may, for example, include an interest inventory in the future to help students identify careers that may be a natural fit for them.
At the time of the interview, though, Crissinger was focused on the final days of the camp and was grateful for the way staff and faculty stepped up to allow DSU to be part of this year’s pilot project.
“There have been a lot of people who contributed to the success of the week,” she said.