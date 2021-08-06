The Madison City Commission will hold a hearing regarding a new municipal ordinance related to the raising of poultry, specifically chickens, within city limits when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners have scheduled a public hearing early during their meeting to consider the language in the new poultry-related ordinance. After they close the hearing, they plan to hold the official first reading of the ordinance.
Madison officials plan to conduct their meeting using Zoom distance-connection technology. The public can join the Zoom meeting from a computer or smartphone online at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83085017425.
The staff at the city finance office reserves the discretion to change any part of the meeting agenda up to 24 hours before the agenda’s scheduled meeting time.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
•Setting a bid date for surplus wire at 2 p.m. on Aug. 25.
•Approving the hiring of an additional police officer.
•Reviewing and accepting a change order proposal related to Madison Aquatic Center electrical upgrades.
•Reviewing and awarding a bid for surplus wire, scrap hardware and other miscellaneous items.
•Reviewing and awarding a bid for replacing Madison’s well house No. 1.