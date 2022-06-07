Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

06/06/22 02:21 CFS22-03326 Domestic Violent Referred to Partner Agency LCSO 230TH ST

06/06/22 02:44 CFS22-03327 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34

06/06/22 05:37 CFS22-03328 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone S EGAN AVE MADISON

06/06/22 05:53 CFS22-03329 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 4TH ST

06/06/22 07:00 CFS22-03332 MVA Reportable Signal 2 461st Ave CHESTER

06/06/22 07:50 CFS22-03330 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO SD HWY 19

06/06/22 08:00 CFS22-03331 Alarm Fire False Alarm 2ND AVE CHESTER

06/06/22 09:53 CFS22-03333 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD van eps

06/06/22 10:05 CFS22-03334 MVA Referred to Partner Agency SD HWY 34 W

06/06/22 12:08 CFS22-03335 Animal Complaint Handled By Animal Control SW 8TH ST MADISON

06/06/22 13:02 CFS22-03336 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST

06/06/22 13:53 CFS22-03337 MVA Citation Issued MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

06/06/22 16:11 CFS22-03338 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone SW 8TH ST MADISON

06/06/22 18:48 CFS22-03339 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO 463RD AVE WENTWORTH

06/06/22 19:31 CFS22-03340 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

06/06/22 19:48 CFS22-03341 Threats Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON

06/06/22 20:17 CFS22-03342 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

06/06/22 21:36 CFS22-03343 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 2ND ST MADISON

Total Records: 18