With the threat of an impending snowstorm looming over their heads, it seemed like a fitting time for the Madison City Commissioners to adopt a new and improved Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan.
The plan is required to be updated every five years, with the Lake County Commission working with the First District Association of Local Governments to construct the document.
With this document, the county and the city can be better prepared for disasters like the 2019 flood or last May’s derecho. It also allows them to be eligible for FEMA funding when a federal disaster is declared.
City commissioners last week approved the plan unanimously, with City Administrator Jameson Berreth stating: “This simply adopts the plan that the county has diligently put together over the last year or so.”
“It’s set up well and just needs to be moved forward,” Mayor Roy Lindsay added.
Other business discussed included:
- Commissioners approved the first reading of Ordinance No. 1656, which updates the pricing for tapping water mains. More information will be released with the second reading of the ordinance at the commission’s next meeting on March 6 at 5:30 p.m.
- Commissioners approved Resolution 2023-06, which keeps Madison’s investment policy congruent with state laws by ensuring future updates are passed as resolutions.