Wireless World will host its seventh Backpack to School event on Aug. 5.
Nicholas Hauser, the Madison store manager, said about 50 backpacks with school supplies will be made available to Lake County students starting at 9 a.m. The event will run until the store has run out of backpacks, and students must be present to receive one.
For the first hour, the backpacks will be given away outside, but later in the day, employees will retreat indoors to avoid the heat.
Other Wireless World locations will also have the event. Last year, about 1,000 backpacks were given away, Hauser said.
Wireless World will accept donations of backpacks and school supplies until Aug. 4, the day before the event.
For Hauser, Backpack to School is a way to give back to the community and to support neighbors.
“The biggest thing that I’ve seen first-hand is that it’s hard to get supplies for students. I had an employee who had a kid, and she said for him to get his clothes and everything last year, it cost her something like $300,” Hauser said. “Especially with the way the economy has been lately and everything’s getting more expensive, it’s great to just be able to help and make it a little bit easier.”
Local students and parents can also go to Wireless World and nominate a teacher to receive a $200 gift card. The winning teacher can use the gift card to purchase classroom supplies. Nominations, like donations, are open through Aug. 4.
“With the teachers, it’s kind of the same thing. With everything being more expensive, that extra $200 to get stuff for the classroom is huge,” Hauser said. “Being able to just make everyone’s life a little bit easier is the best part.”
Hauser said he encourages more people to come in and nominate teachers. So far, they’ve only received a couple. Any teacher in Lake County schools, including Oldham-Ramona-Rutland, Chester and Madison, is eligible to win.
“The only requirement is the person who gets the gift card needs to be able to pick it up,” Hauser said.
For Hauser, the growing community support of the event has been encouraging.
“It [backpacks and supplies] used to be about 80% from us and the community gave 20%. Now, it’s getting closer to the 50-50 mark,” he said. “As the event goes on, the word gets out a little bit more. There’s been a lot more people coming in to help us out, and a lot of businesses that come in to help, too.”