MADISON — Five teams are competing in the final round of a data analytics competition at Dakota State University on Wednesday, March 22. The event is sponsored by Capital Services.
The first portion of the competition began in January, with more than 50 teams applying to participate, according to Dr. Dorine Bennett, Dean of the College of Business and Information Systems (BIS).
Thirty teams turned in the initial data analysis, and Capital Services, a company focused on credit card origination, management, and servicing solutions, chose five teams as finalists.
Of the five finalist teams, three are from DSU, with the other two from Michigan and Augustana, Bennett said. Teams are comprised of 3-5 students and one advisor who can provide limited guidance only.
The initial data analysis required teams to focus on the likelihood that a consumer will make on-time payments. This free event allows collegiate teams to evaluate big data sets and make data forecasts for real-world business needs. It gives students plenty of opportunities to grow their critical thinking, collaboration, and presentation skills.
Each team will have 15-20 minutes to present their results to the audience. After the final team presentation, Capital Services will give a short talk on their take on the problem and share best analytics practices. The judges, consisting of Capital Services employees and Dr. Austin O’Brien of DSU, will tally final scores and announce the winners after the presentations.
The event will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, in East Hall 100.