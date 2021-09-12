The discussion of a potential wrestling cooperative as well as the Dakota State University athletic facilities project will be on the agenda when the school board of the Madison Central School District meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school/middle school library.
The board will also hear a second reading of amended policies governing the use of alcohol and other drugs by employees, alcohol use/drug abuse by students and the administration of medicines to students.
A variety of personnel issues are on the agenda, including accepting the resignation of Kendra Paulson as an elementary paraprofessional.
The board will also rule on requests to hire Traia Hubbard, Martin Hynick, Taylor Koisti, Jacob Mauss, Jacob Punt, Shelby Sherard and Jordan Westendorf as playground supervisors. Other hires are LeAnn Boeltcher as kitchen substitute, Gary Johnson as temporary grounds, Katie Fiu as temporary paraprofessional and Brent Kroeger to replace Jennifer Baggett as assistant for the marching band.
Educational adjustments will mean a change in salary for Cassaundra Brunick, Teri Gerry, Darcie Kavanagh, Robin Schwebach, Erin Szilvasi, Kindra Wiese and Valerie Wilkens.
The board will hear from the public at the meeting regarding items that are not on the agenda. The board won’t hear complaints about staff members and will limit speakers to a reasonable amount of time.
Other agenda items include:
• Considering open enrollment applications.
• Considering a date for a school board planning retreat.
• Appointing an official delegate to the Associated School Boards of South Dakota delegate assembly.