VFW aux collects labels

THE MADISON VFW 2638 Auxiliary is collecting Best Choice labels for a statewide auxiliary project. Members are (left) Tina Johnson, Paula Barrick, Lisa Lee, Pat Callies and Jeanie Monette. 

 Submitted photo

The regular meeting of Ronald Westby VFW Post 2638 Auxiliary was called to order by President Paula Barrick on August 8, 2022 at 5 p.m. according to ritual. There were six members present.

The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports for July were read and approved.