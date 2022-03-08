The city of Madison is withdrawing from a Federal Emergency Management Agency exception that officials say hasn’t been used by anyone in recent years.
Monday night, city commissioners authorized the mayor to sign a letter to FEMA officials, asking to withdraw from the Residential Floodproofing Basement Exception.
According to the FEMA website, the National Flood Insurance Program has required that residential buildings have their lowest floor (including the basement) be elevated to or above the base flood elevation, and non-residential buildings be elevated or dry floodproofed to the base flood elevation.
Basements of residential buildings may be permitted below the base flood elevation only if a community obtains an exception.
Ryan Hegg, the city’s director of engineering and community development, said that in recommending the withdrawal, his office looked at their records and he had FEMA look at theirs.
“There’s actually been no one in 40 years that has utilized this,” he said. “We don’t have any buildings built to this construction.
We don’t have any flood insurance policies that benefit from this.”
Hegg said that through the city’s modernization and remapping process, the city may find that it’s not even eligible for the exception.
FEMA code 44 CFR 60.6 stipulates that floodproofed residential basements may be permitted if the Special Flood Hazard Areas are subject to shallow and low velocity flooding, and that there is adequate flood warning time (at least 12 hours) to ensure that all residents are notified of impending floods.
“Our flooding is really unpredictable,” said Hegg, who said that Madison is the only city in the state that had the exception. “I’m not sure we could guarantee 12 hours.”
In his letter to FEMA, Mayor Marshall Dennert said that although there are no instances of properties benefitting from the exception, the city does understand the ramifications of the request to withdraw.
“We understand that each residential structure shall be designed so that the lowest floor is above the base flood level and that any enclosures proposed that meet the definition of a basement under 44 CFR 59.1 will no longer be allowed to be constructed/floodproofed,” Dennert wrote. “As part of this voluntary withdrawal, our Flood Damage Prevention ordinance will be updated to reflect that change.”