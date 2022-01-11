Superintendent Joel Jorgenson announced at a school board meeting on Monday night that Madison High School was going to Level II in response to the number of positive coronavirus cases reported that day.
In December, the board reviewed the district’s “Back to School” plan and determined they would only count students who had been attending school in determining thresholds for masking. This decision was made because students who were out of the building, perhaps because they were in quarantine as a result of a family member testing positive, would not be in contact with others in the building.
On Monday, the high school had eight active cases. Masks will be worn until the number of active cases drops back to or below 1% of the student population.
At the elementary school, there were no active cases and at the middle school, one student had tested positive.
Since the beginning of the school year, the district has seen 93 positive cases. Of these, 48 were in the elementary school, 17 in the middle school and 21 in the high school. The others were district employees.
Jorgenson also reported that Lake County had 159 active cases as of Monday. Four weeks earlier, on Dec. 13, the county had 105 active cases.
The school district has made one change in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jorgensen reported the district has adopted the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding quarantines and masks. Individuals who test positive will be required to quarantine for five days or until no longer exhibiting symptoms, and mask for five days upon returning to school.
Three board members attended Monday night’s meeting by Zoom, requiring a roll call vote on all actions taken. The board took the following actions:
— Accepted the resignations of Nancy Rook as part-time kitchen staff and Kelli Wollmann as elementary paraprofessional.
— Approved hiring Thomas Hill as high school paraprofessional, Linda Wagner as full-time kitchen staff and Amy Motti as elementary paraprofessional.
— Approved a resolution for an opt-out in the amount of $250,000. This action continues the opt-out which will expire at the end of 2022. Business manager Mitchell Brooks reported the district has not asked for the full amount since the last resolution was passed.
“The key point is that we’re not asking for the maximum amount allowed,” board Chair Tom Farrell said.
— Accepted a bid in the amount of $271,400 from McDowall Company out of Waite Park, Minn., for the 2022 partial roof replacement. The project covers the area of the high school where lunch is served.
The project is scheduled to be completed in June and July. Should the contractor get a late start, it will cost the district $10,000 less, according to Brooks.
He also reported that future roofing projects should be less expensive. With this project, the decking and insulation will have been replaced on the entire roof so that as long as the membrane is in good shape, roofing projects will simply involve adding a layer over the top.
— Approved holding the school district election on April 12 in combination with the city election. Brooks reported turnout is better and costs can be shared if the district does this.