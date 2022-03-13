The news is enough to make anyone cry. Russia bombing a maternity hospital, a monastery, a children’s shelter. Russia targeting residential areas in an effort to demoralize the Ukrainian people.
For most, the horror is a distant one, though Facebook posts indicate many have ties to Ukraine. For one Madison woman, the Russian invasion of Ukraine brings back memories and fears.
Sirje Kiin, an Estonian writer married to Dakota State University professor Jack Walters, has seen Russian brutality before. After becoming prime minister in 1999, President Vladimir Putin brought the small country of Chechnya to its knees with bombing attacks.
In 2008, Russia moved tanks and soldiers into the country Georgia, after years of escalating tension. In 2014, Russia invaded and annexed Crimea, previously part of Ukraine.
“He had done this again and again and again,” Kiin said, her passionate outrage clear.
Since the invasion, Kiin has been monitoring the news from numerous news agencies, not only in the U.S. but also in Estonia, Russia and Finland, where she used to teach at a university. She said Putin is telling the Russian people that Ukraine does not exist as a separate country.
“Kyiv was a city when Moscow didn’t exist,” she said to refute “another lie” that Putin has told.
Having grown up in a country one-quarter the size of South Dakota nestled between Russia and the Baltic Sea, she knows what it’s like to live in a country where many of the citizens are of Russian descent and speak Russian. This makes her sensitive to what Ukrainian Russians may be experiencing as they see soldiers speaking their language seeking to destroy their homes.
“Most of the Russians living in Ukraine don’t want it,” Kiin said, explaining the invasion splits families.
She believes Putin has invaded at this time both because he wants to rebuild the Soviet Union and because Ukraine is seeking to align itself with the West.
“They want to be members of the European Union. They want to be members of NATO. That’s what Putin doesn’t want,” Kiin indicated.
She explained that prior to what is known as the “Orange Revolution” in 2004, a “puppet president” held office in Ukraine. Following widespread protests, a closely monitored presidential election was held, which the pro-Russian candidate lost.
Kiin believes Putin expected a “quick war” which would allow him to put an ally in office. In 2014, when Russia took Crimea, it was a fait accompli before the world was aware of Russia’s intent. Since that time, the situation in Ukraine has changed.
“NATO has been helping the Ukrainian army become strong again,” she said, describing the country as weak in 2014.
Kiin would like to see Putin held accountable for war crimes before an international court. But equally as important, she sees the humanitarian crisis that his actions have created.
“This is the biggest refugee crisis since World War II,” she said. As of Sunday, news outlets were reporting 2.5 million refugees have left Ukraine since Russia invaded in late February.
“We have all been there. Many who are here today, their parents escaped Russian occupation,” Kiin continued, making reference to the Russian invasion of her own country in June 1940.
“We still suffer from a generational trauma,” she said. “We didn’t know how many years it would last.”
The Republic of Estonia was not established until after the Soviet Union collapsed 50 years later. As recently as Thursday, The Associated Press reported that analysts indicate Estonia could be at risk again.
As Kiin talks, she weaves personal narratives, historical information and reports coming out of Europe together as tears stream down her face. She recalls a man she met on a book tour in Moscow who was killed by Putin. She talks about her grandson and his Russian bride who cannot talk about the invasion.
“I’m crying every day,” she admitted. Kiin encourages people to support the Ukrainian people by make donations to humanitarian organizations, contacting congressmen to ask for their support in passing legislation which aids Ukraine, and by taking refugees.