6th and 7th grade action shot

The 6th and 7th graders began their march with smiles and enthusiasm.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Madison Middle School student marched Wednesday morning for domestic violence awareness as part of their yearly Humanity Launch. Sixth- and 7th-grade health teacher Maridee Dossett is one of the leaders of the program and said the event is designed to help students discuss heavy topics like various forms of violence.

The Humanity Launch also uses exercises in how to convey feelings to ensure students can effectively communicate their complex emotions. In essence, the event is geared toward teaching students how to be good people and how to support others who may need help.