Madison Middle School student marched Wednesday morning for domestic violence awareness as part of their yearly Humanity Launch. Sixth- and 7th-grade health teacher Maridee Dossett is one of the leaders of the program and said the event is designed to help students discuss heavy topics like various forms of violence.
The Humanity Launch also uses exercises in how to convey feelings to ensure students can effectively communicate their complex emotions. In essence, the event is geared toward teaching students how to be good people and how to support others who may need help.
According to Dossett, the Humanity Launch is a great way for students to connect while learning valuable life lessons. Though the Humanity Launch has been an annual staple, this year marks the return of the domestic violence walk after being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before the pandemic, Dossett said the school had done the walk five years in a row in addition to raising funds for a new domestic violence shelter in Madison.
Sixth- and 7th-graders marched from 8:30-9 a.m. while 8th graders marched from 12:15- 12:45 p.m. The walk itself is a mile and a half, beginning on 5th Street before looping around to the north side of the school. Signage was provided by the Domestic Violence Network.
Dossett said these topics may be difficult to discuss, especially with students, but the students learn to trust the teachers more when they are honest with them.
“We want the students to know we are a listening ear and are always here to help guide them in the right direction,” she added.