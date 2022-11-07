Clever Clovers meet Nov 7, 2022 Nov 7, 2022 Updated 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clever CloversThe Clever Clovers 4-H Club met on Nov. 6 at the 4-H Center. Eleven members and five parents were present.Projects were planned for the year.The members elected new officers and set club goals for the year. They discussed the Angel Tree projects and project ideas.New members joining the club were Hannah Molstad, Harper Fischer, Leighton Pooler, Grant Pitts and Cody Misar.The next meeting will be held on Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. at Oldham-Ramona School.— Paige Hanson, reporter Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular DSU alum Knudson named Principal of the Year for S.D. Editorial: Taking a closer look at working inmates Prep Roundup: Colman-Egan, Chester advance to SoDak 16 Law Enforcement Blotter Aldana crowned Young Miss South Dakota International City commission to meet Ulwelling receives November Millie E. Olson Award Massachusetts museum returns sacred items to Sioux tribes Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game South Dakota candidates rally base ahead of Election Day Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists