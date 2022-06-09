Lake County commissioners learned on Tuesday morning that staffing issues at the Lake County Jail require the county to house female prisoners elsewhere.
Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg reported his department now has only one female corrections officer. More are needed to house female prisoners in Lake County.
As a “short-term fix,” he proposed entering into an agreement with the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office to house female prisoners in the Brookings County Detention Center. The cost is $95 per day. Lake County will cover transportation for hearings and prescription costs.
The county is having problems filling other positions as well, according to Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer. She asked commissioners to allow her to advertise positions as soon as resignations are received. Commissioners approved her request.
Currently, the following full-time positions are advertised on the Lake County website: deputy auditor II, community health nurse office manager, heavy equipment operator, 911 dispatcher, correctional officer, and field appraiser. In addition, the county is advertising one part-time position: correctional officer.
Other personnel actions taken on Tuesday morning include: approved a status change from full-time to part-time for correctional officer Hannah Haak; accepted the resignation of Alyssa Lux, community health nurse office manager; accepted the resignation of Crystal Longe, deputy auditor II; approved a status change for Hanna Reinicke from non-certified to certified deputy; approved hiring Christopher Lawrence as a heavy equipment operator; approved a status change to patrol sergeant for Micah Hofman; and approved a $1 per hour raise for Chief Deputy Sarina Talich.
In other business, the commission:
— Approved an intergovernmental contract and coverage contract with the SDML Worker’s Compensation Fund.
— Approved a request from Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare to repair the geothermal system used for climate control in the Lake County Courthouse. He reported a condenser needs to be replaced due to a dead short. The cost will be $9,483 plus the cost of any freon which needs to be replaced.
— Approved an ordinance to rezone Lot 2B Doerr’s Addition from commercial/industrial use to agricultural use. The latter will allow Matt and Katie Jeratowski to build a home on property purchased for their business, Asphalt Pros.
Planning and Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson reported the change will not create any nonconforming lots. Structures on both lots will have appropriate setbacks.
— Approved having the Lake County Sheriff’s Office enter into an agreement with Prairie Village to provide security during the annual Steam Threshing Jamboree. Walburg reported this arrangement has been working well.
— Canvassed the results of the primary election held on Tuesday.
— Went into executive session for personnel, pending litigation and contractual matters.
A scheduled demonstration of equipment being used to evaluate county roads was not held.