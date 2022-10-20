Melanie with magazines

SYSTEMS LIBRARIAN Melanie Argo spearheaded a project which moved magazines to wall display cases in the Madison Public Library, opening up an area for other uses.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

The Madison Public Library works to provide access to dynamic collections, but that dynamism isn’t limited to building the collection. Staff brings that same energy to ensuring the library serves the community well.

Recently, systems librarian Melanie Argo spearheaded a project which resulted in a new look in one area of the library. With the new look came expanded options for using the space.