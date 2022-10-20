The Madison Public Library works to provide access to dynamic collections, but that dynamism isn’t limited to building the collection. Staff brings that same energy to ensuring the library serves the community well.
Recently, systems librarian Melanie Argo spearheaded a project which resulted in a new look in one area of the library. With the new look came expanded options for using the space.
“I’ve always thought about this space and how we can use it to better serve our community,” she said this week, referring to the space east of the circulation desk.
In the past, the area was bisected by the library’s magazine collection and a collection of prints hung on the wall. The prints were given to the Friends of the Public Library for a fundraiser.
“Its usage was down, and we felt the need to move in a different direction,” Argo explained, acknowledging that in its heyday, the prints formed a popular collection.
Donating the collection to the Friends made sense because the organization exists for one purpose – to support the Madison Public Library.
“Basically, it comes back to us in a different way that benefits us and the community,” Argo said.
With the bare wall and an awareness of community needs, she went to work. She had noticed the meeting room was too small for some community events, and moving them out of the meeting room didn’t fully address the issue.
“When Contae Loch played, a lot of people came to enjoy the music, but it always seemed so tight,” Argo observed.
Her solution was to move the magazine collection to open up floorspace. She turned to local businesses for assistance.
Kolorworks Paint and Decorating was able to recommend a color for the wall which was both striking and nonintrusive. Gary Fawbush of Gary’s Custom Woodworking, who had built the library’s display cases, built the wall shelving where magazines are now displayed.
Argo is delighted with both the quality of the work and with the cost. When she initially developed the concept and researched costs, she turned to traditional library supply companies. Although the library board fully supported the concept, they did suggest she have Fawbush bid the project.
“He came back with a quote. It was way less than we were expecting and included the installation,” Argo reported.
The shelving previously used for magazines has been moved and is now used for audiobooks. Portable racks displaying new books have been moved into that space, and other furniture was rearranged.
Dakota State University students assisted with that on the university’s Day of Service, Sept. 22.
“We’re very thankful for their willingness and muscle,” Argo said. “About a dozen people helped with moving furniture and collections, dusting and taking items to the basement. It was a great collaboration.”
The public response has been positive. Patrons have commented on the way the changes have opened up that area of the library.
Recently, when the Friends of the Library hosted a concert by Kerry Grombacher and Aspen Black, that area was used. The comfortable chairs which are arranged in conversational groupings for daily use were lined up with more than four dozen of the chairs normally used for community events.
This provided an attractive and comfortable area for the performance, but didn’t curtail other users from taking advantage of library resources.
“If people were coming in and didn’t want to list to the music, they could get back to the collection,” Argo noted. “There was space for everyone.”
She is pleased the library can now offer the community another resource: a gathering space larger than the meeting room, but not too large for modest gatherings. There is only one caveat: the event must be open to the public, Argo indicated.